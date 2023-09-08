Jawan: Ridhi Dogra REACTS to hilarious meme about her character in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Jokes ‘Stop it…’

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, was released in theatres yesterday. Helmed by Atlee, the film has taken the box office by storm on its opening day. The film also has a strong female cast including Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and others. Ridhi Dogra plays the role of Kaveri Amma, Shah Rukh’s adoptive mother, in the film. There are several memes about her character floating on Twitter. The actress has now reacted to them!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Ridhi Dogra reacts to meme on her character in the film

In Jawan, Ridhi Dogra plays the role of Kaveri Amma, and fans couldn’t help but point out that it was also the name of Shah Rukh’s adoptive mother in his 2004 film Swades. In Swades, Kaveri Amma’s role was played by the veteran actress Kishori Ballal. One Twitter user compared both Kaveri Amma's from Jawan and Swades in a hilarious meme. Reacting to the meme, Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Hahahahaaha stop it guys,” along with several laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote, “@iRidhiDogra @Atlee_dir Atlee sir why you make my crush Kaveri amma.....” to which Ridhi reacted with laughing emoji. Another netizen tweeted, “You are kaveri Amma at age 38.but,I have a doubt about your age.can you clarify?” to which Ridhi hilariously replied, “I’m 15.” Another fan wrote, “Love you Kaveri Amma,” to which Ridhi replied, “Lol. No thanks beta.” Check out her hilarious tweets below!

Ridhi Dogra has been garnering praise for her performance in Jawan. Taking to her Instagram story a few hours ago, she wrote, “Is it all a dream?!?!” Meanwhile, as Jawan released in theatres yesterday, she shared a picture with director Atlee, and wrote, “The only picture I took. @atlee47 I am truly blessed to have experienced your genius on set, your power of belief at work and love for cinema when I saw the film. Can't wait for the world to see #jawan.”

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and others also feature in important roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have made special appearances in the film.

