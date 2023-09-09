Jawan: Ridhi Dogra reveals no phones were allowed on set; says ‘To see Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication…’

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is off to a flying start at the box office. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has been receiving praise from critics and audiences alike, and the performance of the cast is being applauded by one and all. Ridhi Dogra, who was seen playing the role of Kaveri Amma in the film, took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a lengthy post in which she expressed how this role was a golden opportunity for her. She lauded Shah Rukh Khan's commitment and dedication to his work. Ridhi also revealed that no phones were allowed on Jawan set.

Ridhi Dogra says working in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was a dream come true

Ridhi Dogra shared a video that gave a glimpse of her transformation into her Jawan character, Kaveri. She penned a long caption with the post, in which she wrote, "#longpostwarning ‘THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER !’ Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern. I’m grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. I am a feeling’s person. And I was feeling A LOT. As a person. As an actor. As a fan. All jumbled up. As an actor, I thought ‘Wow, it’s an Atlee film and I’m playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!’And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay Mad."

She further added that for her, Jawan was a test and a golden opportunity, and that as a student of cinema, it was a 'dream come true'. She added that every time she was on set, she felt like a kid in a candy store. She got to observe and learn a lot during Jawan shoot.

Ridhi Dogra is in awe of Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's dedication

She also wrote that Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, and commitment to the larger picture is simply commendable. "Lastly, As a Fan ! Well I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old age prosthetics didn’t help my swag AT ALL. But to see Shah Rukh on set. His dedication. His patience. His focus. His commitment to the larger picture was just such a Privilege. I know i got a Lifelong answer to ‘who’s your favorite costar’ !!!" wrote Ridhi. Towards the end of her long note, Ridhi wrote that no phones were allowed on the set of Jawan. Check out her post below!

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Ridhi Dogra, the film's cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in Jawan.

Advertisement

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Ridhi Dogra REACTS to hilarious meme about her character in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Jokes ‘Stop it…’