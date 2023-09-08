Jawan: Riteish Deshmukh raves about Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Genelia Deshmukh hails it as 'an exceptional film'

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his second film this year after the mammoth success of Pathaan. His action thriller film Jawan was released in theatres across the nation on September 7th. Upon release, the flick met with an overwhelmingly favorable response and a monumental opening. Many celebrities have also loved the mass entertainer.

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh praise Jawan

Recently, Riteish Deshmukh took to X (previously Twitter) to shower praises on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He wrote, "DROP everything you are doing & rush to a theatre near you NOW!!! It’s MASS MASS MASS with a lot of CLASS !! #Jawan is an emotion, is an experience…it hit me like a hurricane in the theatre- whistles and claps all around. @iamsrk is the BOMB". He further wrote that SRK "lit every frame he was in" and called it an "extraordinary film." Riteish further praised the film's director Atlee and producer Gauri Khan for making such a project.

Check out his tweet:

Genelia Deshmukh also showered piles of praise on the film. She called Jawan an "exceptional film" of her "favoritest" SRK. She noted, "@Atlee_dir you are a magician who knows the pulse of the nation. @NayantharaU you were ethereal. No words to express the brilliance of @VijaySethuOffl & @deepikapadukone You were absolutely stunning @anirudhofficial your music is the backbone of every frame. Many congratulations to the entire stellar cast on this Humongous Mega Blockbuster."

About Jawan

Jawan hit the theatres on September 7th on the occasion of Janmashtami in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is helmed by Atlee Kumar, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Varma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani among others. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. G.K Vishnu is the cinematographer while Ruben served as the editor. Upon release, Jawan received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film and it will continue to do well at the ticket window in the coming days and weeks.

