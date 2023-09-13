Jawan: Sangay Tsheltrim recalls first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan; appreciates Salman Khan for Radhe debut

Last week saw the Tsunami at the box office brought by Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film has been appreciated for its amazing direction and SRK’s explosive hard-core, and power-packed action sequences. The film also starred Nayanthara as the female lead. Apart from the leads, the film had an ensemble cast of actors including Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Aaliya Qureishi, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and several others. Amongst all sharing the spotlight is the actor hailing from Bhutan, Sangay Tsheltrim. He was seen in the role of a police officer.

Sangay Tsheltrim on great response to Jawan

Sangay in an interview with Connect FM Canada called himself ‘blessed’ and ‘honored’ to be a part of the SRK sir movie. He referred to King Khan as a ‘global icon’ and ‘superstar’ not just in India but around the world. Expressing happiness towards the great response he is getting, he stated, “The response I am getting is overwhelming. I am so happy to be a part of this record-breaking and record-creating movie. I did not expect this much of an overwhelming response and I am truly honored and very happy right now. Can’t ask for more than this.”

Sangay Tsheltrim recalls his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

In addition to this, he further recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and stated, “Everyone knows what Shah Rukh Khan is but I didn’t know how he treats them. It was a good meeting. Sir, hugged me and said, ‘Sangay, Thank you so much for accepting the role’. It really touched my heart. He is such a big star and I’m nobody in front of him and he giving me a hug in the first meeting and thanking me is something I can never forget. It has truly touched me”

Sangay calls Salman Khan’s Radhe the ‘most memorable experience’

Sangay made his debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe. In the same interview, the Jawan actor expressed his gratitude towards the Wanted actor also for giving him a break in Radhe. He also stated that had it not been for Salman, he wouldn’t have been today talking about the success of Jaw an. He stated, “Well, that experience is most memorable because that’s where I was born in Bollywood. Thanks to Salman sir and his kindness that he gave me such an important role, because of which I’m here right now standing in front of you talking about Jawan. So that experience will be the most memorable experience. And I would like to thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. I’ll never forget his gesture and his kindness towards me.”

ALSO READ: ‘We want to promote it like Jawan’: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was postponed for THIS reason