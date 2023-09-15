Jawan: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's rendition of Chaleya has Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani IMPRESSED

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened to massive numbers at the box office. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Post its release, Jawan's cast members are indulging in some revelry across social media platforms.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya does a cover of Chaleya

Recently, actress and singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya took to Instagram to share her cover version of the Chaleya song from Jawan. The song was originally sung by Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh and composed by Anirudh. Sanjeeta captioned the video, "One of my favourite songs from our film, #Jawan @shilparao, @anirudhofficial and @arijitsingh weaving magic in #Chaleya #hayyoda #cover @atlee47 @redchilliesent"

Sanjeeta's soothing rendition truly impressed her Jawan co-stars including Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Sanya took to the comment section and wrote, "Whaaatttttttt (heart and fire emoji's)." Priyamani, on the other hand, also wrote: "Dayummmmmmmm guuuurrrllll (fire emoji)."

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya talks about Shah Rukh Khan's eight-page monologue

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya said that Shah Rukh Khan had an “eight-page monologue” in the metro train hostage sequence which he delivered in one take. She said, “That was the first time I got to see Shah Rukh sir rattle off an 8-page monologue. Just like water. Hardly any retakes. There was one take and the other one would just be for variation.” She added, “People really enjoyed the fact that we were in the same metro coach as Shah Rukh sir." Sanjeeta plays the role of role of Helena who is an ethical hacker. She is a part of the girl gang of SRK's character.

About Jawan

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was released on 7 September in Hindi and dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu. Upon release, it received the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in history. Videos of fans dancing and cheering inside the theatres started circulating after the release. Earlier, this year, SRK returned to the big screen after five years with Pathaan which was also a major success.

