Jawan: Sanya Malhotra felt 'nervous' while shooting with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Knew he was looking at me but...'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is currently rejoicing in its massive box office success. The movie, which also stars actresses Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra has peaked heights and fans have been gung-ho with its release. Sanya shined with the brilliant portrayal of Dr. Eeram in the film. Recently, the actress spoke about her experience of working with the Baadshaah of Bollywood and how she also felt nervous during its shoot.

Sanya Malhotra on working with SRK in Jawan

The Badhaai Ho actress has experimented amply since her debut in 2016 with Dangal. With Jawan, she opened up on her experience of working with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with India Today, the actress said that there were times when she felt nervous. However, the actor made her feel comfortable on sets and that he completely immersed himself in his character during shoots.

“There were times when I felt nervous. There were times when I had to do a scene with him and I knew he was looking at me, but he makes you feel very comfortable. It was never Shah Rukh Khan the superstar, it was always Azad or Vikram Rathod on sets,” said the actress. Calling him “brilliant” and “down to earth”, Sanya said that she was nervous the first time she met SRK on sets.

Sanya Malhotra on Jawan’s success

Basking in the success of the film, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, the actress said that she feels very fortunate and blessed to be a part of the film. “I feel fortunate to be a part of it and I feel so excited to be telling this to people now,” said Sanya. She also added that her friends were delighted to learn that she will be a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

About Jawan

An action thriller, Jawan sees Shah Rukh Khan playing dual roles. The film also features Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Notably, the movie also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in a special appearance.



