Jawan: Sanya Malhotra recalls going in auto to 'gatecrash' event to see Shah Rukh Khan: 'He smells so good!'

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the stupendous success of Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Amid its glorious critical and commercial success, Sanya has given an interesting anecdote related to SRK.

Sanya Malhotra once gatecrashed an event

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sanya opened up about the time when her roommate used to work for a magazine. She was informed that Shah Rukh Khan will be arriving at an event at a hotel in Mumbai. She said, "So all of us got ready, got in an auto and left to see him! We were basically gatecrashers and sat in the audience! My friend asked him a question and he said, ‘Good question!’ We got so excited! When he was leaving the room, we all looked at each other and said, ‘He smells so good!’ He still does by the way. When they got to know that I was a part of Jawan, they were so thrilled–that’s another WhatsApp group!”

The actress was referring to the Whatsapp group she has made with other Jawan actresses like Aaliyah Qureishi, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Lehar Khan.

Sanya Malhotra compares Jawan to her debut film

In the same interview, Sanya said the release of Jawan is similar to her debut film Dangal. “When Dangal came out, I was so new, it was really overwhelming. My mind was not able to process it but now I am going to complete seven years and now I am able to fully process, be able to enjoy this feeling of being a part of a film as massive as Jawan", she added. Earlier, she had shared a throwback video on Instagram from Dangal's set. In it, she can be seen posing like SRK and stated that she "manifested" working with him.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It was released on September 7 in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. The film received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history.

Find More: Jawan | Jawan Box Office Collection | Jawan Review | Upcoming Movies | Best Movies of All Time

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra opens up on historic success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; says 'I feel fortunate...'