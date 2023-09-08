Jawan screening: Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra’s selfie with girl gang; Vignesh Shivan, Raja Kumari pose for PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee, is off to a flying start at the box office, and it has recorded stellar numbers on the first day of its release. Last night, the makers of Jawan hosted a special screening at YRF Studios, and the paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Deepika Padukone, Navya Nanda, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and many others arrive for the screening. Now, some inside pictures from Jawan screening have also surfaced on social media!

Inside PICS from Jawan screening featuring Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Sanya Malhotra

One of the pictures from Jawan screening shows the girl gang of the film coming together for a selfie. Nayanthara is seen posing with Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan and Girija Oak. Nayanthara looks absolutely gorgeous in a black sleeveless top paired with brown pants. She let her hair open, and kept her makeup minimal. Meanwhile, Sanya wore a black outfit accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Mini Mathur, who was also present at the screening, took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of her with Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and Raja Kumari. Mini wore an all-black outfit, while Raja Kumari looked stunning in a black-and-white striped outfit. "Celebrating #Jawan with Nayanthara, Raja Kumari and Vignesh Shivan," wrote Mini, while sharing the lovely picture. Check them out below!

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

