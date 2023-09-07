Jawan screening: Shah Rukh Khan poses with co-actors; Deepika Padukone’s fun boomerang surfaces-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's highly anticipated film Jawan has hit the big screens today, and fans flocked to the theaters since early morning to witness King Khan's magic on the big screen. Last night, the makers of Jawan held a special screening, which was attended by SRK, his wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and many other celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Mukesh Chhabra, Sunil Grover, among others. Now, we have come across some inside pictures from the screening that give a sneak-peek into the fun that Jawan cast had. Aaliyah Qureishi, who is a part of Jawan's girl gang, has shared a number of pictured from the screening featuring SRK, Deepika, Sanya Malhotra and others.

INSIDE PICS from Jawan screening featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and others

In the first picture, Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing with Aaliyah Qureishi for a selfie. SRK looks charming as ever in a black shirt as he flashes his million-dollar smile. Meanwhile, in another fun video clip, Deepika Padukone is seen kissing Aaliyah's cheek at the screening. Deepika, who has a special appearance in Jawan, looks absolutely stunning in a floral-printed black outfit. In the next picture, the girl gang of Jawan, including Aaliyah, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, are seen posing with casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sunil Grover also joined the gang in one of the pictures.

Meanwhile, another picture shows Aaliyah posing with Atlee, the director of Jawan. Meanwhile, Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim also shared a selfie with SRK, and wrote, "Beyond my dreams.It’s Jawan time.@iamsrk#kingkhan #sharukkhan #jawan #bollywood #mass #blockbuster." Check out the pictures below!

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. This film marks Nayanthara's Bollywood debut, and also Shah Rukh-Atlee's first collaboration. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Yogi Babu, Aaliyh Qureishi, Lehar Khan, among others. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander share a warm hug post release; Thank Shah Rukh Khan with a sweet note