Jawan: Screenwriter Sumit Arora calls Shah Rukh Khan the ‘Zinda Banda’ of the industry; Here’s why

The highly anticipated film Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra are also a part of the movie. The film is nearing its release date which is on September 7, 2023. And, the makers released the teaser and two songs from the film, Zinda Banda and Chaleya which are receiving a very positive reaction from the audience. Recently, Sumit Arora, who has penned the dialogues for the SRK starrer, shared some interesting insights about King Khan and spoke about his experience working with him in Jawan.

Screenwriter Sumit Arora reveals his unforgetful experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

During an interaction with Indian Express, the dialogue writer of the film revealed having an unforgettable experience working with SRK and revealed what makes him the true “Zinda Banda” of Bollywood. He said, “It has been such an incredible experience to watch him on the sets and enact your lines. He is so involved when he is there, he is always thinking, trying to see if it is good, takes feedback, and asks you if it is working. At 57, he is more agile than me. He moves like a tiger. I was ashamed of my own fitness level, I felt like working out immediately. He is truly a Zinda Banda by his nature, the way he conducts himself, and the way he treats other people. He is the Zinda Banda of the industry.”

Sumit Arora talks about the song Zinda Banda’s couplet

Speaking about the couplet in the song Zinda Banda, Sumit revealed, “Shah Rukh sir wanted a poem that defines Zinda Banda. I had read this poem as a child when I had gone to a mushayara in Merut where Wasim Barelvi sahab had come. All big shots of Hindi poetry were there. I was 14-15, I didn’t even understand many things but would say ‘Waah waah.’ But I just knew what these lines meant: Usuloon par jaha aanch aaye, takrana zaroori hai; jo zinda ho, toh zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai. We were discussing what ‘Zinda Banda’ truly means, and Shah Rukh sir wanted to say something before that song kicks in.”

He added, “Suddenly, I was reminded of this couplet. I told Shah Rukh sir and he was like, ‘Ye line toh bohot achchi hai, let’s go with it.’ Then I called Wasim Barelvi sahab and he very graciously allowed us to use the line. I took Shah Rukh sir on the call with him, so he spoke to him and that’s how things fell in place. It fits in very well with the world of Jawan.”

Meanwhile, Jawan marks the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker Atlee. And, in the movie, SRK will be seen playing a double role of both father and son.

