Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee break into impromptu dance in BTS of Zinda Banda song; WATCH

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film Jawan. After receiving amazing response for the prevue, the makers had released the first track from the music album titled Zinda Banda. The song has garnered a staggering number of views and has already become a chartbuster. In the peppy track, King Khan can be seen shaking a leg with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani along with a thousand female background dancers. Now, the makers of the film have released a behind-the-scenes video of the song, which also gives a glimpse into the camaraderie shared between SRK and director Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee in Zinda Banda making video

The team of Jawan took to their social media handles on Friday, August 11, and shared a super fun and energetic BTS video of the song Zinda Banda. It gives a sneak peek into the fun and effort that went into the making of the popular track. In the video, filmmaker Atlee can be seen teaching SRK the south swag which he then applies effortlessly. SRK is seen practicing his energetic dance moves with the choreographer and other professional dancers. Atlee and the crew also taught him how to lip sync in Tamil and Telugu as the song has been made in three different languages.

The highlight of the video is when the director-actor duo break into an impromptu dance. They also shared a lovely hug after the shooting was wrapped up. The preparation that went into creating the huge sets and stunning visuals has also been shown in the video. The post was captioned, “When the madness behind the camera is as (fire emoji) as the song itself. Here is the super fun making of #ZindaBanda, #VandhaEdam and #DhummeDhulipelaa.” Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan teases new song of Jawan

Yesterday, in an interactive session with fans on Twitter, SRK teased the new song of Jawan. He wrote, "My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled." For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the film.

Jawan is Atlee and SRK’s first collaboration. The lead star cast includes Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo appearance. The film arrives in theaters on September 7.

