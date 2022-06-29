Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Mumbai schedule begins, actors to shoot crucial family sequences.

Less than a month since she tied the knot, actress Nayanthara reported to work this week as she landed in Mumbai to resume working on Atlee's Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan, who had recently confirmed that Nayanthara, was in the film also joined his co-star as the shoot for Jawan got underway. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that this schedule will be a slightly longer one.

A source had informed us, "This is going to be a long schedule until mid-July. She (Nayanthara) took a small break after her wedding and as we all know, she will do everything in her ability to make things go as per the given schedule. She is here and fulfiling her work commitments."

Now, according to a latest report, Mumbai's Chitrakoot grounds have been booked for Jawan's shoot. Not just one, but there are reportedly two sets that have been put in place and the crew will be filming some crucial family scenes.

A source from the set spoke to ETimes and said, "There are two sets constructed in Mumbai's Chitrakoot ground where SRK and Nayanthara are shooting the next schedule of Jawan. In this schedule, Atlee and his crew will shoot some sequences of SRK and his family."

During his recent Instagram Live, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about working with Atlee. SRK said, "Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting."

