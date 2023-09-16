Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya with Deepika Padukone and team; thanks everyone-WATCH

The highly anticipated Bollywood movie Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara as the lead pair, has been released and is enjoying tremendous success at the box office. It has set new records and is considered a blockbuster. To commemorate the success of this blockbuster film, a post-release meet was organized in Mumbai today. It was graced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team, including Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone, who had an extended cameo role in the film. During the event, the entire Jawan team grooved to the beats of Jawan’s song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Jawan team grooves to the beats of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

During the post-release meet held today in Mumbai at the YRF Studios, the entire team of the film, Jawan present in the event, which included Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Atlee, Ridhi Dogra, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Anirudh Ravichander and Raja Kumari, danced their heart out to the beats of one of the popular songs of the film, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and absolutely rocked the performance with their moves.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the video of the same, and expressed his gratitude to everyone for celebrating the success of Jawan with him. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Thank u for celebrating #Jawan with me!!!” HAVE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan recalls Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan telling him to work hard for next five films

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his long break from work and said, “My whole thing was…mere bete ne mujhse kaha…my elder son (Aryan Khan) told me, We knew when we were growing up what stardom in the air felt like because your films were big hits. The daughter (Suhana Khan) said I knew it, but this little one (AbRam) knows you’re a star but has never seen or felt it in the air. So, for the next 5 films, please work very hard and make him feel it in the air.”

He further added, “Maashallah! God has been very kind, be it Pathaan; God has been even kinder with Jawan.”

Speaking about his next film Dunki, he recalled the release dates of Pathaan which was during Republic Day, and Jawan which was during Krishna Janmashtami, SRK added, “Abhi naya saal aane wala hai Christmas hai uss par Dunki le kar aayenge hum, aur saare national integration rakhta hun vaise b jab meri film release hoti hai to Eid hoti hai (Now, on New Year's and Christmas, we will release, and Dunki and I will keep national integration intact as when my film releases, it’s Eid)."

Jawan hit the silver screen on September 7, this year.

