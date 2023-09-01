Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan dances to song Zinda Banda at Burj Khalifa, leaves fans in frenzy; WATCH

A while back, more than one lakh people gathered at the Dubai Mall to watch their favorite Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan live in action. The Jawan actor was at the venue to celebrate his upcoming action-thriller film at the Burj Khalifa. With an unmatched energy and charming smile, the actor came to the stage and took over everyone’s hearts.

A lot happened at the event. SRK spoke about Jawan’s plot on women's empowerment. The Arabic version of the song Chaleya was released. He also recited viral dialogues from the trailer. The trailer was also screened at the Burj Khalifa. However, what left his fans in a frenzy was his dance performance.

SRK danced at Burj Khalifa

Dressed in black and red attire, SRK also gave his signature pose at the iconic skyscraper in Dubai. After interacting with the audience and introducing them to director Atlee, SRK gave a power-packed performance on the song Zinda Banda from Jawan with dancers dressed in the multiple avatars that the actor will be playing in the film.

Take a look at the video here:

SRK takes the boat to meet with his fans

After concluding the grand event, as promised, Shah Rukh Khan took a boat ride and went as close as he could to his fans, greeting them with love and respect. He also did his signature pose and flipped his hair in a typical SRK style.

Watch:

More about Jawan

Ever since the film was announced, cinephiles and SRK fans were excited to see what the makers of the film had created with Shah Rukh Khan. Finally, the wait will be over as Jawan will be released on September 7 at theatres near you.

Along with the stellar star-cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others, you will also see Deepika Padukone, Vijay Thalapathy, and Sanjay Dutt making cameo appearances in the action-thriller.

After Jawan, SRK will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Another film Dunki is expected to be released at the end of this year. Clearly, SRK has a jam-packed 2023.

