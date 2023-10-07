Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s fanmade AI-generated PICS with baby Azad go VIRAL

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Deepika Padukone’s chemistry has always been immensely loved by the audience. Be it Happy New Year, Pathaan or the recently released Atlee directorial Jawan, fans go gaga every time they get the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favorite duo on-screen. Notably, Jawan witnessed appreciation pouring in from every nook and corner of the country. It seems like fans are still not over their Jawan hangover as AI-generated photographs of King Khan and Padukone in a parallel universe with baby Azad, have gone viral. Check out the photos inside!

Fans share AI-generated pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone with baby Azad

Recently, a fan account has come up with photographs of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone depicting creativity using artificial intelligence. Notably, the pictures saw King Khan’s Vikram Rathore and Deepika Padukone’s Aishwarya in a parallel universe, along with baby Azad. The pictures showed baby Azad squeezed between Deepika and SRK, and they truly seem like a complete happy trio.

Check out the images right here!

Fans react to viral AI-generated images of SRK, Deepika and baby Azad

The photos created using artificial intelligence went viral in no time and fans have been going gaga over them. “THE LAST ONE it would've been great if we saw it even as a dream scene,” read a comment on the post and another comment stated, “The untold story”. It seems like fans are head over heels with the photos as they commented, “You guys are killing me with these!!!”, “All of them are Mesmerizing out of the World!!!!” “This is so beautiful” and “Third pic is so cute n sweet.”

More about Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan had set the big screen on fire with its catchy story. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara. Notably, Shah Rukh was seen essaying dual roles in the movie.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday surprise for fans has Atlee-directorial Jawan connection; deets inside