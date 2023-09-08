Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to Anand Mahindra for calling him ‘natural resource'; says ‘I hope…’

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, made its highly anticipated debut on the big screens on September 7. The film has been garnering immense love from both audiences and critics alike. Fans have been thrilled to witness SRK in a distinct and mass-hero avatar.

Prior to the movie's release, the film's team conducted extensive promotions, including a spectacular trailer screening at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, a moment of immense pride for the entire team. This event captured the attention of businessman Anand Mahindra, who shared a video of the memorable occasion and commented on Shah Rukh's enduring stardom. In response to Anand Mahindra's acknowledgment, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude.

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to Anand Mahindra

On Friday, September 8, Anand Mahindra took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video from the Jawan event at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, where Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were present. The video showcased a massive crowd of fans eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of King Khan, who performed for them. In his tweet, Anand Mahindra humorously suggested, “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource…”

In response to this delightful compliment, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude with these words: “Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource’ I am not limited!!! Big hug sir.”

Have a look:

More about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

The movie is directed by filmmaker Atlee, marking his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara takes on the leading lady role, and her on-screen chemistry with SRK has received widespread acclaim. Lead antagonist Vijay Sethupathi has also been highly praised for his performance, adding depth to the film's character dynamics. One of the film's highlights is the formidable girl gang, featuring talented actresses like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others. Deepika Padukone's special appearance in the movie has been noted for its impact on the overall narrative. Anirudh Ravichander's music and soundtrack have further enriched the cinematic experience for audiences, contributing to the film's overall appeal.

