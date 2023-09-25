Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan fans rush to Gaiety Galaxy to celebrate its landmark 1000-crore box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the amazing success of his recent release Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Recently, several SRK fans flocked to a theatre in Mumbai to celebrate its entry into the 1000-crore club.

Fans gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai to celebrate Jawan's success

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has surpassed the 1000 crore club at the box office globally. Recently, several SRK fans went to Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai to celebrate the film's mammoth success. A massive crowd of fans was seen dancing and cheering outside the theatre. Take a look at some of the pictures from the location.

Atlee recalls his experience of working with SRK

In an interview with Film Companion, Atlee was asked what it was like working with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan. He said that he was really comfortable directing him. Atlee said, "If Aryan would have directed Shah Rukh sir..how comfortable he would have been, I have been in that zone. I was very very comfortable." He also opened up about if he ever faced any difficulty because of the language barrier. The director said, "See, a film is not bounded by language for sure. You can't restrict films by languages."

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies. It was released on September 7 and received the biggest Bollywood opening in history. So far, the film has surpassed the 1000 crore club globally. SRK's earlier film Pathaan had also achieved the same feat.

During a recent ask SRK session, King Khan revealed that he will be organizing charity shows of Jawan through his NGO Meer Foundation. When asked if he plans to do charity after the film's massive success, he said, "Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan"

