Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Zinda Banda, Chaiyya Chaiyya at club in Dubai; his energy is unmatched-WATCH

After the massive success of his previous film Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan, directed by Atlee. The excitement for the film is sky-high, and just recently, the trailer of Jawan was unveiled by the makers. Shah Rukh arrived in Dubai for the grand trailer launch of Jawan at Burj Khalifa, and the event was a huge success. Now, post the trailer launch, SRK was seen performing live at a nightclub in Dubai, and his fans went gaga over him.

Shah Rukh Khan performs to Zinda Banda and other songs at a club in Dubai

Videos from the Jawan promotional event at a nightclub in Dubai have surfaced on social media. One of the videos shows fans going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan as he greeted them. They were also seen chanting his name in one of the videos, while in another one, the superstar was seen delivering a popular dialogue from the Jawan trailer. SRK looked dapper in a black tee paired with a matching jacket, and a pair of grey pants with black-and-white sneakers. In other videos, Shah Rukh Khan is seen grooving to Jawan's songs Zinda Banda, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Not just Jawan songs, he also grooved to his other popular songs such as Besharam Rang, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Le Gayi Le Gayi and more.

Shah Rukh Khan grooved to a number of songs at the nightclub, and his energy level was unmatched! Check out all the videos below.

Meanwhile, after the launch of the Jawan trailer at the Burj Khalifa, Jawan director Atlee expressed his gratitude on Twitter, and wrote, "Most memorable night.. I didn’t even imagined this.. Miracles do happen.. Thank you alll.. Thank you @iamsrk sirrrrrrr @RedChilliesEnt.” He shared a photo in which he is seen posing against the Burj Khalifa in the background, with the text 'An Atlee film' lit up on the building.

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Atlee. It also marks Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Besides, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The movie also features pivotal roles played by Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance. Jawan will be released in theatres on 7th September 2023.

