Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan insisted on keeping Alia Bhatt line; Writer REVEALS

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history. One of the highlights of the film is a scene in which Azad, who has held a metro train hostage, makes a reference to actress Alia Bhatt. Sumita Arora, the film's writer, has now opened up about it.

The Story behind SRK referencing Alia Bhatt in Jawan

In an interview with News18, writer Sumit Arora talked about the scene in which Azad (played by Shah Rukh) is talking to a negotiator and puts out his demand; he says, "Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt (What I really want is Alia Bhatt)." Sumit said, “I was honestly a little apprehensive about ‘Alia Bhatt’, but SRK sir was like, ‘No, it’s nice, let’s keep it’. It was at his insistence that we did the Alia Bhatt line. And I’m glad that everybody liked it. I’ve seen people chuckling at that line, I’ve been to Gaiety Galaxy, to PVR, to different theatres, and everybody reacts to the same things in different ways. I’ve seen people erupting in a similar way all across."

In the past, King Khan and Alia have worked together on Dear Zindagi. He also had a special appearance in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version is out

Today, the makers of Jawan released an extended version of the song Ramaiya Vastavaiya in Hindi and in dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. It features both SRK and Nayanthara, but the surprising and delightful part is the dance sequence featuring Azad and Vikram Rathore. Towards the end, the father-son duo shake a leg to the song. Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and written by Kumar; Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao have provided the vocals.

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. The film stars Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It was released on September 7 and turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

