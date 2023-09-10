Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan is impressed by Dinesh Karthik's 'filmy buff' side; says, 'Always need you as... '

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara had a blockbuster opening on September 7, 2023. The film outdid the performance as it has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience, as well as critics. From fans attending the 6 a.m. show to turning the theaters into stadiums with loud cheers, Jawan has become one of the super hits in the history of Indian cinema. Many Bollywood celebrities praised the film. Now, joins, cricketer Dinesh Karthik who is all praise for SRK's film. The superstar reacted to the post of the former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer a while ago.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Dinesh Karthik's praise for Jawan

On September 9, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He made a long post as he could not stop praising Atlee's directorial. A part of the cricketer's note read, What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dir to bring @iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like noone else ever has seen from SRK! I remember when in 2018 I started with KKR and that's when Atlee had started talks with SRK and infact he came for CSK vs KKR match at Chennai. It's taken 5 long years, so many discussions, so many small script tweaks and so much has happened in this time and to put everything in perspective and bring it out so well in a proper commercial manner and to make every frame so much fun, filled with style and oomph was worth the wait!"

Reacting to his post, an impressed SRK replied, "Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn’t get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!!"

Take a look:

On the other hand, another KKR cricketer Suyash Sharma also praised Jawan as he wrote, "Jab Asli Toofan Andar Laga Ho, Toh Is Toofan Se Fark Nahi Padta."

Reacting to Suyash's post on Twitter, Shah Rukh replied, "Love u Suyash!! Toofan toh maidan main tum bhi machaate ho with your spin bowling!!! Looking forward to seeing u on the field … stay happy and healthy…"

Meanwhile, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee and is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film.

