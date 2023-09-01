Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan makes a grand entry at Dubai Mall; talks about movie's plot on women empowerment

A lot has happened over this week and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans would be at an all-time high. Well, that’s because they have a reason to celebrate. After giving us a blockbuster film like Pathaan, the King Khan of Bollywood is coming with the action-thriller movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, in his first Hindi film. After releasing three songs from the movie, the official trailer was also dropped earlier today.

SRK reached Dubai Mall to celebrate Jawan at Burj Khalifa

Last night, after the audio launch of the film in Chennai, SRK immediately flew to Dubai for the much-anticipated event. Well, a couple of minutes ago, the Badshah actor made his grand entry at the Dubai Mall. After the Jawan team announced that Shah Rukh Khan would be flying to Dubai to promote his film, his fans didn’t lose the opportunity to watch him live.

The event started with a banging performance of the film’s song Zinda Banda Ho. SRK also performed along with the other dancers. Post this, the man of the hour, SRK came to the stage, gracing the scores of exciting fans with his energetic presence. As promised, the actor wore red a jacket on top of his black t-shirt which he paired with black denims and sneakers.

SRK says Jawan is about empowering women

While talking about the film, King Khan said that the film is very special for the team. He said, “That’s because we felt that what we entertain you with should not have a language, a religion, a caste, creed or color distinction, we should all come together to celebrate films with our families and loved ones and this is a step in that direction. So, we made the film in Tamil and Telugu and tonight we attempt to release a song in Arabic."

SRK added, "But beyond all this, the film is about people who may not be as well off or good as you and I are and we need to have justice for them. We need to empower the biggest force in this world which is women. We have to empower them. This film is all about that.”

Arabic version of the song Chaleya released in Dubai

The actor addressed his fans and introduced them to director Atlee and singer Anirudh Ravichander who were present at the event. The event also saw the launch of the Arabic version of the song Chaleya sung by Grini and Jamila El B.

While the singers performed the song on stage, SRK also grooved to its beat. He also gave a glimpse of his signature open-arm pose and took everyone’s breath away.

About Jawan

Apart from King Khan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, with the cameo appearance of Deepika Padukone. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 7, 2023. The pre-booking of the film starts on Friday, September 1.

