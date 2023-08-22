Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer gets UA certificate from CBFC; details about runtime REVEALED

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an impactful return after a nearly five-year absence with Pathaan in January 2023. The action thriller also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It turned out to be a major commercial success, grossing over thousand crores. Now, SRK is gearing up for the release of Jawan. The Atlee directorial also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others. The latest reports suggest that Jawan has received U/A certificate from the censor board.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan gets UA certificate

Jawan has finally received a U/A (under adult supervision) certificate from the Censor Board of film certification (CBFC). Its runtime is 2 hours and 49 minutes, which means it is around 169 minutes and 14 seconds long film. Its duration is much longer than Shah Rukh’s last film Pathaan. The excitement around the film is sky-high and the fans are looking forward to watching him in a never-seen-before avatar.

Jawan to release on 7 September

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood directorial debut. The film stars Shah Rukh in a double role, with one of them playing a negative character. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others will be seen playing important roles. Deepika will be seen in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner, Jawan is slated to release theatrically on 7 September in Hindi and in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. So far, the makers have released a prevue, several posters as well as two songs from the film. All of them have been well received by audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan to next feature in Dunki

After the release of Jawan, King Khan will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama film Dunki. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, will mark his first collaboration with the acclaimed director. Dunki explores the theme of illegal immigration and it will hit the theatres during the Christmas week of December this year. After a long five-year absence, SRK returned this year on the silver screen and fans are really happy to see him do three films in a single year.

