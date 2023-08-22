Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer has Avengers, Inception connection; deets inside

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan is getting closer to its release date. After seeing the movie, the fans are eagerly waiting to see more content from this entertainer. Shah Rukh will be seen in a very different avatar from his past roles and was seen indulging in high octane action sequences along with leading lady Nayantahra in the first look. Now, it has been learnt that the makers of the film have roped in six different action directors from across the world whose credits include major big budget Hollywood projects like the Avengers and Inception.

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s Jawan gets 6 renowned action directors

According to a report in The Indian Express, six action directors, namely Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu, have choreographed the power-packed action sequences in Jawan. The movie features a diverse array of action styles, including close combat, thrilling motorcycle sequences, intense truck and car pursuits, and beyond. These precisely crafted action scenes will play a pivotal role in advancing the film's storyline. Meet the six action directors of SRK’s upcoming film:

Spiro Razatos, renowned for his contributions to Hollywood hits such as The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and others, lends his expertise in adrenaline-pumping action to the movie. His has already worked with SRk in Ra One, innovative visual effects and action are highly acclaimed.

Yannick Ben, acknowledged as an experienced Parkour instructor, has orchestrated action scenes for Hollywood, Telugu, and Hindi films. His credits encompass notable titles like Transporter 3, Dunkirk, and Inception, along with popular Telugu and Hindi movies such as Raees, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Craig Macrae, the creative force behind the captivating action sequences in legendary films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron, brings his unparalleled expertise to Jawan.

Kecha Khamphakdee has made a mark with his exceptional action sequences in blockbuster films such as Thuppakki, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Baaghi 2. Notably, he was honored with the National Film Award for Best Action Direction in 2018 for his work in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Sunil Rodrigues has worked with SRK on Pathaan and films like Shershaah and Sooryavanshi. Anal Arasu has directed action in Sultan, Kaththi and Kick.

Jawan starring SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance releases on September 7.

