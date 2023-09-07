Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to fans going for 6 AM show at Gaiety theatre; ‘Kept awake to see u go to…’

Jawan, the mass actioner has finally hit the theatres across the globe today. The project, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has emerged as one of the all-time biggest releases for a Bollywood film in history. Atlee, the renowned Tamil filmmaker is making his Hindi cinema debut with the movie. Interestingly, Jawan also became the first-ever Hindi film to have a 6 AM show in the famous Gaiety Theatre. Shah Rukh Khan, who is overwhelmed with all the love, recently reacted to the fans going for a 6 AM show.

Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude as fans attend 6 AM show

The Bollywood superstar, who is clearly overwhelmed with all the love pouring in for Jawan, reshared the fans' video from the premises of Gaiety Theatre, with a heartfelt note. "Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks," wrote Shah Ruk Khan.

In the video shared by King Khan's official fan club, the diehard fans of the superstar are seen chanting 'Bharath ki Shaan Shah Rukh Khan," as the marched towards the Gaiety Theatre for the historic 6 AM show. "Its 5:35 AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen!" reads the post.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fans attending 6 AM show, below: