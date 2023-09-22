Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to hilarious video of his iconic ‘bete ko haath lagane...’ dialogue

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has been enjoying a great run at the box office, even weeks after its release in theaters. The film, directed by Atlee, has clocked Rs. 940 crores at the worldwide box office, and is nearing the illustrious Rs. 1000 crores worldwide club. When the trailer of Jawan released, one particular dialogue became all the rage on social media. King Khan was seen saying 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father)', and many associated it with Shah Rukh's love for his son Aryan Khan. Now, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a hilarious video on SRK's iconic dialogue, and it has evoked a response from King Khan himself!

Shah Rukh Khan on hilarious video of his iconic ‘bete ko haath lagane...’ dialogue from Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan replied on X to a Netizen who had a hilarious take on SRK's dialogue from Jawan. In the video, a mother is seen thrashing her son using a belt. The father then takes hold of the belt, and recites Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Jawan- 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. The ending of the video is simply hilarious! It was shared with the caption, "Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar or Bano hero," along with laughing emojis. Shah Rukh Khan re-shared the video, and wrote that it left him in splits.

"Ha ha ha!!! This was too funny…. Thank u for making this. Love u," wrote Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the video below!

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Yogi Babu, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in Jawan.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released in theaters on September 7, 2023.

