Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to Mahesh Babu’s praise: ‘Will keep working harder…’

A few months after his successful comeback with Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with yet another film, Atlee directorial Jawan. The film collected around Rs 64 crores on its first day for the Hindi version and surpassed Pathaan’s day 1 collection, which was over Rs 55 crores. Many notables took to their social media to heap praises on Jawan. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also couldn’t stop gushing about the flick and SRK’s performance in it. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has responded to Mahesh Babu’s tweet and wrote that it’s very encouraging to hear such feedback.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mahesh Babu’s praise for Jawan

In his tweet, Mahesh Babu wrote, “#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma, and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."

In response, Shah Rukh Khan thanked him and wrote, “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.” Check out the tweet below!

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with director Atlee. This film also stars Nayanthara, who is popularly referred to as the ‘lady superstar’ of South Indian cinema. Jawan marks her Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of the antagonist in the film.

Apart from these superstars, the talented cast of Jawan also includes Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Eijaz Khan, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the film.

