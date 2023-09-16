Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Atlee reacted to all his 'cool shots'; says, 'He is mass and...'

Shah Rukh Khan is deeply touched by the positive response that his recent movie Jawan has been getting from all over the globe. The movie has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, achieving historic success since it came out. In light of the immense success of Jawan, the makers, and the film's team organized a post-release event of the film today at YRF studios in Mumbai. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and the entire cast and crew of the film. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed Atlee’s reaction to all the shots he felt were “cool”.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Jawan’s director Atlee used to react to all his “cool shots”

During the post-release meet of Jawan held today at the YRF Studios in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan referred to Atlee as “he is mass and I am class” and revealed that the director used to say “No, this is mass and not class” to all the shots that he felt were “cool shots”. He said, “Every time I thought I have done a cool shot, Atlee sir would be like, ‘No, this is mass and not class'.”

The superstar further added, “Whatever I’ve done in the film is because of the love of the team. I get shy, actors get shy to do things, and we feel awkward. I just wanted to make him happy and please him. It is the duty of every actor, whatever film you do, you have to make your director happy because, through his eyes, everybody is going to perceive you and see you. I’m happy I could make him (Atlee) happy.”

Shah Rukh Khan calls his film Jawan 'an emotion'

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Jawan and in his long speech, he said, “A lot is being said about Jawan, but for us Jawan is a feeling which every Indian has. Jawan is an emotion. Jawan is an Indian soldier, mother, girl, vigilante, and you have to understand that Jawan many times is very weak, as he is all of us. Jawan is many times wrong, but many many times, he is also very right. Jawan sometimes will live in the darkness, and sometimes Jawan will be the one emanating the light. Every Indian who is upright is Jawan. Honestly, Jawan stands for goodness and love.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara in the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan and the film hit the theatres on September 7.

