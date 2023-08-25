Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'many faces of justice' in new poster; says ‘This is just the beginning’- WATCH

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his looks in Jawan have intrigued the audiences since the launch of the prevue. While the preview has already showcased a whole new level of action to the audience, one of the most talked about elements of Jawan has been the various looks of SRK, thereby raising curiosity around what story lies behind each face.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils the many faces of justice in new poster of Jawan

Bringing together all the multifaceted avatars of SRK from Jawan into a single frame, the new poster has been unveiled today and brilliantly displays all five different looks from the film. The seamless manner in which SRK effortlessly transitions between these diverse avatars is a testament to his remarkable versatility. Jawan is undoubtedly poised to acquaint the audience with distinct versions of SRK as never seen before.

Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!” His caption left fans really intrigued. Check it out below!

Advertisement

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra are also a part of the movie.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan advance booking expected to open on August 27; Shah Rukh Khan is READY to arrive