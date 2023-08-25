Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'many faces of justice' in new poster; says ‘This is just the beginning’- WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan has shared yet another poster of his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The poster reveals SRK’s various looks in the film!
Key Highlight
-
Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled yet another poster of Atlee’s Jawan
-
The poster gives a glimpse of his different faces in the film
-
Jawan will release on September 7, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his looks in Jawan have intrigued the audiences since the launch of the prevue. While the preview has already showcased a whole new level of action to the audience, one of the most talked about elements of Jawan has been the various looks of SRK, thereby raising curiosity around what story lies behind each face.
Shah Rukh Khan unveils the many faces of justice in new poster of Jawan
Bringing together all the multifaceted avatars of SRK from Jawan into a single frame, the new poster has been unveiled today and brilliantly displays all five different looks from the film. The seamless manner in which SRK effortlessly transitions between these diverse avatars is a testament to his remarkable versatility. Jawan is undoubtedly poised to acquaint the audience with distinct versions of SRK as never seen before.
Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!” His caption left fans really intrigued. Check it out below!
About Jawan
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra are also a part of the movie.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan advance booking expected to open on August 27; Shah Rukh Khan is READY to arrive
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 4 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architectur... Read more