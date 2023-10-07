Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan seeked AP Dhillon for film song; Aaliyah Qureishi revealed SRK is 'big fan'

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Jawan. One of his co-stars in the film debutant Aaliyah Qureishi has revealed that the superstar is a fan of Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon and wanted him to sing a song for the Atlee directorial. Let's find out what exactly happened.

Shah Rukh Khan wanted AP Dhillon to sing a song for Jawan

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, actress-singer Aaliyah Qureishi and Lehar Khan were asked what was the one thing they didn't know about Shah Rukh Khan that they found out on the set. In response, Aaliyah said that he is a "big fan" of AP Dhillon. She said: "I was also really surprised...because he wanted him to do a song (for Jawan) and it didn't work out." She was also asked which song SRK was jamming on. Aaliyah said that they would jam to AP's raps while Khan stated that they danced the most on 'Insane.'

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee in his Bollywood debut and is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It was released on September 7th and met with a mostly positive critical response; the film received the biggest box-office opening for a Bollywood film in history. So far, it has entered the 1000-crore club.

After this, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

In a recent interview with India Today, Atlee opened up about the climax of the film in which SRK's character gives a long monologue. He said: "I am also part of the press and media. So I should make entertainment with responsibility. If it is only entertainment, I feel that I am not doing my job. I just get the real emotions. Like, what is going around and what we are doing as a society to counter it. I am not specifying anything but I am talking about real issues. One should know who to vote for and how to vote and read the manual. I am just describing what responsibility is."

