Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares first look poster of Atlee’s action entertainer: Teaser is just tip of iceberg

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared a poster featuring a wounded SRK wrapped in bandages amidst a rugged backdrop. The first look poster of Jawan has certainly got the fans excited for the action entertainer which marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with Atlee. Sharing the poster, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor wrote, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!”

Talking about Jawan, SRK stated, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”. On the other hand, Atlee is excited to present SRK like never before on the big screen and said that Jawan has action, emotions, and drama all woven into creating a visual spectacle. To note, Jawan is slated to hit the screens on June 2 next year and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has two exciting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan wherein he will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone. The movie will also feature John Abraham as a lead antagonist and will be releasing on January 25 next year. Shah Rukh will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

