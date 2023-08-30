Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan spotted visiting Vaishno Devi ahead of grand music launch event in Chennai; WATCH

After the super success of his last release, Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat his fans with his next magnum opus, Jawan. Ever since the release of the poster of the film followed by several songs, fans can’t get over SRK’s looks and expectations are indeed all-time high. On August 30, SRK will be seen heading to Chennai for the grand song launch event. He will reportedly be joined by his co-star Nayanthara and director Atlee. Ahead of the grand launch, the actor was spotted visiting Vaishno Devi earlier today.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted visiting Vaishno Devi before heading to Chennai for the Jawan audio launch

Shah Rukh Khan's video from the venue has surfaced on social media and it has taken the Internet by storm. In the viral video, King Khan can be seen heavily guarded by his security personnel and bodyguards. Keeping it low-key, the actor opted for a veiled look with blue-hued jacket and covered his face with a mask. Have a look:

Making his first collaboration with South director, Atlee Kumar, the much-hyped film will star Nayanthara, Vijay Setupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani in important roles. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt will be seen making special appearances in Jawan.

Details about Jawan's release

Following the well-received first look, as of now, Jawan’s three songs from the music album have been released including Zinda Banda, Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The songs have intensified the energy amongst the cine-goers to watch this out an out action thriller. Jawan will hit theatres on September 7. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the public holiday from 8th to the 10th of September will act as a boon for Jawan and not a curse. A source from the movie exhibition sector has confirmed that Jawan will be released across Delhi on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of September in all theatres barring THESE four- PVR Chanakyapuri (3 Screens), PVR Plaza (1 Screen), PVR Rivoli (1 Screen) and INOX Odean (1 Screen)."

Reportedly, only the theatres in Chanakyapuri and Connaught Place will remain closed due to the G-20 summit while other theatres are likely to remain open. With Janmashtami falling on the first day and the G-20 Summit in Delhi taking care of the traditional weekend, Jawan will get 4 days to do a good chunk of its business.

