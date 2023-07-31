Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan teases fans with FIRST LOOK from song Zinda Banda; Here’s when it will release

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most anticipated films this year. The fans have been eagerly waiting for more content to drop from the film ever since the first look was revealed. The Jawan Prevue had set the internet on fire and was trending on social media for days. The fans were left stunned at superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s never-seen-before avatar and the action sequences as well. Hilarious memes on certain stills from the Prevue were also made viral by the netizens. Now, the makers have finally announced that the first song from Jawan will be released today. Here's a closer look at it.

Shah Rukh Khan announces first song from Jawan to release today

On Monday, July 31, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and announced that the wait of the fans for the first song from Jawan was finally over. The first track from the album will be released in a few hours at 12:50 pm. He shared a poster of himself dressed in a black shirt and sunglasses, where he is posing in style. The tagline on the poster reads, “PREPARE FOR THE SOUND OF JAWAN.” Shah Rukh captioned the post with, “The Sound of Jawan ! Song out today at 12:50pm !”

The first song from Jawan will be released in three different languages. It has been titled ‘Zinda Banda’ in Hindi, ‘Vandha Edam’ in Tamil & ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’ in Telugu. The song promises to be a visual spectacle for the viewers, packed with high-octane action sequences.

Earlier, it was reported by Mid-Day that the song has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 15 crore. A source informed, “Atlee wanted a song mounted on a grand scale that does justice to the leading man’s aura and endless energy. He roped in music director Anirudh to compose and render a foot-tapping number. Anirudh and choreographer Shobi then imagined Zinda banda, which was shot over five days in Chennai, with over 1,000 dancers flown in from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Madurai and Mumbai. It is produced on a whopping budget of over Rs 15 crore.”

The team of Jawan is set to begin promotions of the film at a grand scale after the song launch.

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Jawan is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and ace filmmaker Atlee. The film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The film will be released in theaters on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

