Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan was ‘bruised’ while shooting for Zinda Banda song; Sanya Malhotra divulges details

Jawan, the mass actioner that features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of Indian cinema in recent times. The project, which is helmed by the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee, has won the hearts of Hindi cinema audiences with its colorful narrative, and most importantly, the charbuster songs.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Sanya Malhotra, who played a pivotal role in Jawan, spoke extensively about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. The talented actress also revealed that King Khan was injured while shooting for the hit number 'Zinda Banda' from the Atlee directorial.

Sanya Malhotra recalls Shah Rukh Khan shooting for Zinda Banda with bruises

In her conversation with Times Of India, Sanya Malhotra stated that Shah Rukh Khan is a completely 'easy' co-star, who loves talking to people on sets and loves listening to their stories. The actress added that the superstar never stopped working hard while shooting for 'Zinda Banda' song, even when it was extremely hot outside. She also revealed King Khan was injured while shooting for the song, but continued working passionately.

"On the second day of the shoot, I noticed that Shah Rukh Khan had got a bruise, but he was going on and on. And I told him that he had got a bruise on his hand, and then all of us checked our hands and saw that we all had bruises. That was a bit surreal," recalled Sanya Malhotra, who also revealed that the leading man never went to his caravan to chill, amid shooting.

