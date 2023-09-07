Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's fans in Chennai go all out to show their love for him by doing THIS

Following a five-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan has returned with a bang this year. While Pathaan grabbed the headlines at the beginning of the year, now Jawan has been the talk of the town. Pathaan ended up becoming a major commercial success and grossed over a thousand crores at the box office. Today, SRK's second action thriller of the year Jawan has hit the theatres. His fans have been flocking to theatres to watch the morning shows.

Fans offer milk to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan poster

According to ANI, several fans in Chennai gathered outside a movie theatre to celebrate Jawan's release. They danced and cheered on the film's release day. One fan can be seen offering milk to a giant SRK poster. This phenomenon has been unprecedented as it's mostly done for superstars from the south. But the involvement of names like Atlee Kumar, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi has expanded the film's reach to the South as well.

Check out the video

About Jawan

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner; Gaurav Verma serves as its co-producer. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and background score while Ruben edited the film.

Jawan broke the advance booking record of SRK's previous film Pathaan. It sold 5.57 lakh tickets in three national chains for its opening day as compared to Pathaan's 5.56 lakh record. It has also sold the most number of tickets for a Hindi film in advance booking, and the second highest after the dubbed version of Baahubali. The film was released today on September 7 in Hindi and in dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. So far, viewers have been showering their love for the film with positive reviews. After Jawan, SRK will gear up for Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki. The film deals with the issue of illegal immigration and is slated to release during the Christmas week of December.

