Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s girl gang gives glimpse into their camaraderie in new BTS from movie sets; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's girl gang in his latest movie, Jawan, is grabbing all the headlines. The film features actresses Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Aaliyah Qureishi in pivotal roles. They work under the leadership of SRK and fight for justice. These talented actresses played an essential role in advancing the film's narrative and served as a medium to portray important social issues. After receiving acclaim for their performances and with the movie achieving massive box office success, the girls have now shared heartwarming memories from the sets in new behind-the-scenes videos.

In a video shared by Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on Instagram, the girl gang can be seen having an amazing time on the movie sets. They sang, dubbed, and danced together, creating unforgettable memories. Sanjeeta captioned the video, “Trying to give you a gist of the two years we’ve spent together. Can you tell we love singing, dancing and each other? Teehee #jawan #jawangirls #jawanbts.” Have a look:

Previously, she shared another hilarious video filled with fun moments and expressed her heartfelt sentiments, saying, “My beautiful sisters. My infinitely talented, kind, silly #JawanGirls I love you from the bottomest bottom of my heart. WHAT IS GOING ON!? Can’t believe that this boat that we’ve been on has turned into this HISTORIC ship! My reel making skills are questionable lol but this is too wholesome to not share. These memories are indelible Mis chicas #JawanBTS #Jawan.”

Priyamani also shared some pictures and videos from the set, writing, “#Jawanbts with my awesome girl gang / sisters from other mothers .. cheers to our bond being so strong .. Love you all so much from the bottom of my heart thank you for coming into my life and making it brighter and full..”

About Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the film has been adored by fans, and their powerful characters have been a highlight. Directed by Atlee, Jawan boasts thrilling action sequences and impactful dialogues. The movie is enjoying tremendous success at the box office and is being hailed as a massive hit.

