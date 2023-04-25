Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's mass entertainer directed by Atlee releases on 2nd June; Promotions begin in early May

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone among others is already causing ripples as it is just over a month away from its release. There is a lot of excitement for the film among fans as well as neutrals and all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and Red Chillies Entertainment for the pre-release updates of their film.

Jawan Is On Schedule To Release On 2nd June, 2023 In Theatres

A source close to the development has confirmed that there is no postponement of Jawan, whatsoever. There were speculations of the film's postponement but the film is not moving from the date confirmed by the makers last year, that is of June 2, 2023. The film is on schedule, just as the makers planned it. They have now planned a rigorous 1 month campaign preceding the release of their box office juggernaut. The teaser of the film is expected to be out in the first week of May and the trailer will be out mid-May, coinciding with a very important IPL match of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Other assets of the film, like the songs, will be out in due course too

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Are In For Yet Another Treat This Year After Pathaan Earlier On In The Year

Fans are in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan will be presented in a very massy avatar after a really long time. We can expect serpentile queues for the film across the country and even internationally. The actor is returning to the silver screens after around 5 months of the historic success of Pathaan and it will be wrong to say that similar expectations are not on Jawan. The title announcement of the film already created a lot of buzz and now it is over the the other assets of the film to take the hype to the next level.

Shah Rukh Khan After Jawan Will Be Seen In Dunki

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on Donkey Gate, an illegal immigration trail for Indians and it is scheduled to release on Christmas 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for this film in Sonmarg, Kashmir.

How excited are you for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki?

