Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's monologue urging voters to ask questions before casting ballots goes VIRAL

Disclaimer: This article contains Jawan spoilers.

Shah Rukh Khan proved once again that he is the undisputable King of Bollywood, as his latest film Jawan set a new record for the highest opening day collections. The film was released in theaters yesterday, and videos of fans dancing their heart out in packed cinema halls went viral on social media. Apart from the action-packed scenes, and the talented cast’s performances, certain dialogues from Jawan have been garnering a lot of attention. One of them includes a monologue from Shah Rukh, in which he is seen encouraging voters to ask important questions before casting their vote.

Shah Rukh Khan’s monologue in Jawan about importance of vote goes viral

In a climactic moment toward the conclusion of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan captivates by locking eyes with the audience and delivers a heartfelt, sincere speech in which he urges the public to cast their votes not based on caste, creed, or religion, but based on important issues such as healthcare, employment, and education.

SRK’s character Azad is heard saying, “Instead of voting for fear, money, caste, religion, community, ask questions to those who came to ask for your vote. Ask them what they will do for you in the next five years. If someone in your family falls ill, what will they do for their treatment? How will they help you find employment? What will they do to advance the country?" This monologue resonated with a lot of people, who took to Twitter to share their views about the same. Check out some tweets below.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The cast also includes Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in Jawan.

It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation helmed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Mahesh Babu for film appreciation