Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable one-take eight-page monologue, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya spills the beans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film, Jawan, has already hit the big screens and is performing remarkably well at the Box office ever since it came out. Shah Rukh Khan made a thrilling and heroic entry in the film, which got the audience excited and hooting and whistling for the actor in the theatres. When his character, Azad, held the metro train hostage, it had the viewers in suspense. The scene also had an “eight-page monologue” spoken by the superstar. Recently, one of the key members of Shah Rukh Khan’s girl gang, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya revealed some interesting insights on the same.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya reveals Shah Rukh Khan delivered his “eight-page monologue” in a single take

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jawan star Sanjeeta Bhattacharya revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had an “eight-page monologue” in the metro train hostage scene and the superstar delivered it effortlessly in the single take itself. She said, “That was the first time I got to see Shah Rukh sir rattle off an 8-page monologue. Just like water. Hardly any retakes. There was one take and the other one would just be for variation.”

She further added, “People really enjoyed the fact that we were in the same metro coach as Shah Rukh sir.”

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya opens up on how Shah Rukh Khan didn't hesitate to let the women take center stage in Jawan

Recently on August 26, this year, during an Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to explain his character in Jawan, to which King Khan replied, “No tease, the one-word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!!” Post that during an interaction with News18, referring to the same, Sanjeeta praised Shah Rukh for being an “absolutely” secure actor and believes that when he refers to Jawan as a movie about women, it comes from the same sense of self-assuredness. She said, “The best part about him is that despite being a superstar, he still has his feet on the ground and head on his shoulder. He’s so intelligent. He’s aware of all the fluff and love that’s showered on him and yet lets his work speak for itself.”

Speaking about how women are an integral part of the film, she further added, “All the decisions taken by Shah Rukh sir’s character are influenced by what happens with the women. That’s how important the women are in the film. It’s not just a film about feminism but also about morals and our society.”

Jawan is helmed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also has a cameo appearance of Deepika Padukone and hit the theatres on 7 September, this year.

ALSO READ: ‘Despite being a superstar…’: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on Shah Rukh Khan calling Jawan a ‘film about women’