Jawan: Shekhar Kapur reveals fan's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Madhur Bhandarkar watches it in Norway

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has taken the box office by storm. Audiences, both in India and overseas, are flocking to theaters to watch the film, which is directed by Atlee. The movie has garnered attention for its mass appeal, powerful dialogues, high-octane action sequences, and stellar performances. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and others, have shared their thoughts about the movie on social media. Now, Shekhar Kapur, who watched the film in London, shared an amusing fan reaction, while Madhur Bhandarkar, who saw it in Norway, also shared his review.

Shekhar Kapur shares a fan’s reaction who watched Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

On Tuesday, September 12, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is renowned for works like Masoom and Mr. India, took to X (formerly Twitter), and shared an amusing reaction of a fan who watched Jawan in the same theater as him. He wrote, “‘If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer’ A fan exclaimed loudly as @iamsrk came on screen, watching #Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree .. The audience response to @iamsrk is overwhelming ..” Have a look:

Madhur Bhandarkar reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar also watched the movie in Norway and penned down a review of the movie, congratulating the makers. He stated, “Watched #Jawaan at Cinema #Oslo Colosseum in #Norway. This edge-of-your-seat thriller had me hooked from start to finish with its non-stop action & brilliant twist. @iamsrk's acting prowess steals the show in every scene. Kudos to the brilliant filmmaker @Atlee_dir for delivering such an epic cinematic experience! #Jawaan #Norway.”

