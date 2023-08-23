Jawan: Shilpa Rao reveals how she bagged Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song Chaleya; says 'He wanted me to...'

The highly anticipated film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra, is scheduled for release on September 7th, 2023. On August 14, 2023, the creators of Jawan unveiled the second song titled Chaleya, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, from the film. Alongside this, the song was also released in Tamil and Telugu versions titled Hayyoda and Chalona, respectively. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to the Hindi version, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Kumaar writing the lyrics. The lead duo, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, are seen in a contemporary look, gracefully dancing to the romantic tune choreographed by Farah Khan.

Shilpa Rao is currently winning the hearts of the audience for her song Chaleya. While the fans are going gaga over the song and there is no stop to the reels being made on the song on Instagram, during an interaction with News18, Shilpa revealed that she was offered the song by Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani and it was a big compliment to her. She said, “So Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, had called me to do the song, and that itself was a big compliment that he wanted me to do the song. I was recording with Anirudh, it was such a beautiful recording with him. He had heard the song, and he said, ‘Yeah, this is great, and this is what it’s going to be. The whole point that he called me for this song was a big, big compliment in itself.” WATCH THE SONG HERE:

Speaking about the song being highly appreciated and loved by the audience, Shilpa said, “I think it’s been tremendous because people are really attaching themselves to it. The composition and the words also. So I think what Anirudh and Kumar have created is really touching people’s hearts, and I’m very, very happy to see that.”

