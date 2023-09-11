Jawan: Shraddha Kapoor hails Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film as 'Paisa vasool'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. Besides being an exceptional actress, Shraddha is also known for her generosity and never shies from openly praising her peers and seniors alike from the industry. In fact, once again the leading actress went on to prove this virtue by acknowledging good cinema, and a recent example of it was witnessed when she lauded Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Shraddha Kapoor praises Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

As we know, Shah Rukh Khan's recent film Jawan is minting moolah for all the rightful euphoria at the box office, it is also winning the hearts of the audiences and critics alike. In fact, social media has been flooded with fans dancing to Jawan songs and recreating iconic scenes from the film. However, recently when a fan of Shraddha Kapoor asked her in the comment section of her recent post if she had watched SRK's Jawan, she replied, "Haan! Paisa vasooool. Chilla Chilla ke gala baith gaya mera."

Have a look!

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan marked his directorial debut in Bollywood. Moreover, as Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film, it undoubtedly won the hearts of the audience. Apart from King Khan, the film also starred Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and others. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances in the film which led the fans to hoot at the top of their voices.

What's on the work front for Shraddha Kapoor?

Shraddha Kapoor recently expressed her feelings about Stree completing 5 years. Speaking with ANI, she said, "Super thrilled that Stree has completed 5 years to its release. The film will continue to hold an extremely special place in my heart. I fondly remember, the moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe created by Amar and Dinesh. To create an entertaining film with relevant social messages is no simple feat at all and Dinesh, Amar, Raj & DK just nailed it."

Along with this, the ABCD 2 actress also shared that Stree 2 will be released in the year 2024 and hoped that fans would give a lot of love to the sequel of Stree.

Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and before it, the 36-year-old actress made a special appearance in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's starrer Bhediya.

