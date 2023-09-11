Jawan: Sonakshi Sinha applauds Shah Rukh Khan's viral speech, Soha Ali Khan calls him 'legend'

It's been four days since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s hard-core action entertainer, Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara. The film directed by Atlee Kumar is creating new records at the box office. There are surely no two ways about the mammoth amount of stardom that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys globally. The kind of audience he can pull to the theater is unmatchable, and only a very few in Indian cinema can boast of it. While fans are already drooling over the impactful flick, even Bollywood celebrities have come forward, overlooking all the competition and praising the film through and through. Now, Soha Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are the latest additions to sing praises for Jawan.

Sonakshi Sinha urges fans to ‘LISTEN’ to the viral speech in the end

Today, on September 11 taking to Instagram handle, the Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar. The actress shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “@iamsrk shows you why hes called king!!! What a guy, what a movie, what an experience!! Bohot dino baad theater mein itnaaaa mazza aaya!! (after such a long time, I enjoyed watching a film in the theater) LISTEN to what he says in that last speech…tooo too too good!! @atlee47 sir, what have you done? Just WOW!On the top, the actress added ‘blockbuster’ gif.Have a look:

Soha Ali Khan calls SRK ‘legend’

In addition to this, Soha Ali Khan also holding high regards for the film, shared the Jawan poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan in an absolute intense look. The story was captioned with a simple yet rousing caption, as she referred SRK as the ‘legend’. Have a look:

Earlier filmmaker Karan Johar on the first day of the film release i.e. On September had shared a captivating still from the film on his Instagram story. The image featured King Khan exuding his timeless charisma, wearing an intense expression. Karan Johar called King Khan as the ‘Emperor’.

About Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is dominating the box office and breaking all previous records while dominating the theaters. As anticipated, the movie had a record-breaking extended opening weekend of Rs 250 crore. Ever since the release, film has been at near record levels, as the audience euphoria in the cinema halls is unlike what anyone has seen before. Following an all-time record-breaking opening on Thursday of Rs 65 crore, Jawan took in Rs 46 crore on the second day, Rs 67 crore on the third day, and according to estimations, Rs 71.00 to 73.00 crore on the fourth day.

