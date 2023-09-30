Jawan song Aararaari Raaro OUT: Deepika Padukone show's mother's love; Shah Rukh Khan shines as Vikram Rathore

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the most profitable Bollywood films of all time. The Atlee directorial has received praise for its action along with the social messages that it has raised. Today, the makers dropped its highly emotional track titled called Aararaari Raaro which is centered around the character of Deepika Padukone.

Aararaari Raaro song out

Today, on September 30th, the makers of Jawan released its song called Aararaari Raaro which features Aishwarya Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) as she showcases mother's love after giving birth to Azad inside prison. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore, who is her husband. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Deepthi Suresh; Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics.

Check out the song:

Shah Rukh Khan shared the song on Twitter

Shah Rukh took to his Twitter account to share the song. He wrote about how mothers teach us how to walk then we start running but they still keep an eye if we fall. SRK wrote, "This song is a reminder that no matter what, a mother will always be there with you in some way or another to support and guide you..... I have experienced it personally in my life! Nothing is more powerful than our mother’s love....#AararaariRaaro (Hindi), #AararaariRaaro (Tamil), #NallaaniCheekatilo (Telugu)"

So far, the makers have released the videos of all the songs from Jawan, including Zinda Banda, Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee in his Bollywood. Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Jawan received the biggest box-office opening in history for a Bollywood film. So far, it has also entered the 1000 crore club at the box office globally. After this, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki which will be released during the Christmas week of December.

ALSO READ: Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan opens up on social media negativity, ‘all of us have to have patience, dignity…’