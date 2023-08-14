Jawan song Chaleya OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara make for perfect new reel jodi in this oh-so-romantic track

This is truly Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback year in every sense. After taking a four-year break from acting, the superstar returned with the blockbuster film Pathaan, which broke all records. In less than a month, Shah Rukh is arriving on the big screens again with the commercial entertainer Jawan. The first look of the film and the first song Zinda Banda from the music album have already been released. Now, in the second single from the movie, people will get to watch the resurgence of his era as the king of romance. Chaleya is a soulful track that features SRK and the leading lady of the film, Nayanthara. Here's a closer look.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s sizzling romance in Chaleya track from Jawan

The makers of Jawan took to their social media handles on the morning of August 14 and shared the new song from the soundtrack. It is called Chaleya in Hindi and has also been released in Tamil and Telugu as Hayyoda and Chalona respectively. The Hindi version has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music while Kumaar penned the lyrics. The lead couple Shah Rukh and Nayanthara can be seen in a modern avatar, dancing gracefully to the romantic number choreographed by Farah Khan. Have a look:

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s song Chaleya from Jawan

As soon as the track was released, fans flocked to the comments section under the video. They were extremely surprised but happy to see SRK in his romantic image. They praised his chemistry with the actress and loved the visuals of the song. One fan wrote, “Whether it’s romance, acting or as a human being… you are truly in a league of your own Shah … love you," while another person said, "I'm obsessed with Chaleya Such a fabulous song as I expected.. The King of Romance is back And Nayanthara is really gorgeous.. Arijit Sir's heavenly beautiful voice is everything."

Interestingly, Chaleya is SRK’s favorite song from the album of Jawan. The film has been directed by south filmmaker Atlee and also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. SRK will be seen going up against Vijay Sethupathi’s antagonist. The action thriller arrives in theaters on September 7 and is expected to create havoc at the box office.

