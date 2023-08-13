Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his cool moves, Nayanthara looks like a million bucks in teaser

The promotions of superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan have started in full swing. With less than a month to arrive in the cinemas, the makers keep sharing new content from the film on their digital platform. Post the positively-received prevue, songs from this Anirudh Ravichander musical have started to release. The first track of the album titled Zinda Banda has been topping the charts since it dropped. After showcasing his energy and powerful dance with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, SRK will now be seen romancing the leading lady Nayanthara in the new soulful track Chaleya.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara have crackling chemistry in Chaleya teaser from Jawan

The team of Jawan took to their social media handles this morning and dropped a new teaser of the second song from the film’s album. The track is titled Chaleya in Hindi and has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The video features the lead couple dancing to the beats of a romantic melody in their western casuals. Their palpable chemistry was enough to set the screens on fire. The teaser video was also shared in the Tamil and Telugu versions. SRK wrote in the caption, “Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur…. #Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow!” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Chaleya song teaser from Jawan

The fans were extremely excited to see Shah Rukh back in a romantic and lover boy avatar. They have praised the couple's sizzling chemistry and the visuals of the teaser. One fan said, "SRK’s romantic era is back," while another wrote, "Shahrukh khan’s charisma, Nayanthara’s ravishing beauty, Arijit singh’s soulful voice, Anirudh’s Mass music. This combination is enough to set out music systems on fire."

Earlier, in an AskSRK session with fans on Twitter, King Khan had called Chaleya his favorite song from the album. He wrote, "Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled."

Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is slated to release in theaters on September 7.

