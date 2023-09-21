Jawan song Faraatta OUT: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone groove as Vikram and Aishwarya Rathore-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Today, the makers dropped a new song from the film titled Faraatta.

Faraatta song from Jawan out

Today, a song titled Faraatta from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan dropped on the internet. The song features SRK and Deepika Padukone as the couple Vikram and Aishwarya Rathore respectively. The two-minute and 20-second long song features the two grooving effortlessly on the beats. Faraatta has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Kumaar has written the lyrics. The vocal has been provided by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi along with additional vocals from Badshah.

Check out the song:

Shah Rukh also took to Twitter to share the song and wrote, "Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday my friend @Atlee_dir! Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling! #Faraatta (Hindi), #Pattasa (Tamil), #Galatta (Telugu)"

Jawan team held a post-release event

On September 15, the team of Jawan conducted a post-release event in Mumbai. It was attended by the cast and crew members to celebrate the film's massive success. At the event, SRK praised the team of the film and said, "I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom do we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever."

