Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended teaser: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts cool moves; thanks Vaibhavi Merchant

During the recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan pleasantly surprised his fans by sharing a teaser of the upcoming song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his highly anticipated movie Jawan. Now, without any further delay, the makers are here to release and tease the audience with additional glimpses of the third song from the film. The makers are all set to release the song tomorrow!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya to release tomorrow

After treating the audience with a high-energy celebration song called 'Zinda Banda' and a heartfelt romantic melody titled 'Chaleya', the time is arriving to turn up the heat on the dance floors with a party anthem called 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from the movie Jawan. The teaser showcased SRK's electrifying and infectious energy, which has definitely heightened the audience's expectations. With SRK setting the playful vibes in the teaser for 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', the makers are now putting out an extended video from the track.

Regardless, the new content and posters will continue to play with the excitement level of audiences and fans, the song is all set for its release tomorrow! Sharing the extended teaser, Shah Rukh Khan thanked choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. He wrote, “This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank Vaibhavi Merchant for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented Anirudh.@vaibhavi.merchant @anirudhofficial #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Check it out below!

About Jawan

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, and has a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

