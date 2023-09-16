Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan slays as Azad and Vikram Rathore-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and follows SRK playing the dual roles of Azad and Vikram Rathore. So far, the audiences are loving both his characters as well as the film and it continues to storm the box office.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version released

Today on September 16th, the extended version of one of Jawan's songs Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya was released in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. The song features both SRK and Nayanthara, but the surprise element is the dance sequence of both Azad and Vikram Rathore. Towards the end, we see the father-son duo groove and slay on the beats of the song. SRK took to Twitter to share the songs and wrote, "All work and no joy makes handsome a dull boy. Let Daddy show u how it’s done... disco jazz blues saare bhool jaa... desi beat pe bas jhool jaa..."

Check out his tweet:

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and penned by Kumar with vocals from Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao.

Check out the song:

Jawan post-release event was held recently

On Friday, September 15, a post-release event for Jawan was held in Mumbai which was attended by SRK, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Anirudh Ravichander among others. At the event, King Khan said, "I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom do we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever."

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut. It was produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. The film stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It received the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in history.

