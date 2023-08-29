Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara flutter hearts in peppy dance track

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for the release of his upcoming action thriller Jawan, in collaboration with southern filmmaker Atlee. Fans of the actor can look forward to an exciting period as promotions intensify. Following the well-received first look, two songs from the film's music album have been unveiled. Zinda Banda is an energetic track featuring SRK dancing alongside Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, while the romantic number Chaleya showcases his chemistry with leading lady Nayanthara. The third song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, was teased by Shah Rukh during an interactive session on Twitter, and has now been officially released by the makers.

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song from Jawan

On August 29, Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan and the Jawan team unveiled the third song from the movie's soundtrack, titled ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.’ The track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also lent his vocals alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. The song's lyrics are penned by Kumaar, and it's an energetic dance number choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are seen dancing their hearts out in a glamorous avatar. They are also joined by Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Take a look:

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song from Jawan

As soon as the track was released, fans flocked to the comments section under the video and expressed their excitement. One person wrote, “SRK's dance moves are great view to watch, always full of energy. This movie will bring a storm of people in the theaters across the countries,” while another fan said, “this song is going to be a timeless treasure in my music collection.” A comment read, “This song is going to be an instant favorite among fans!," and another stated, “This is what we call energetical performance. This man never let us down.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan

The movie features Shah Rukh in a showdown against Vijay Sethupathi's antagonist. Actress Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance. Scheduled for a September 7 theatrical release, the action thriller is anticipated to make a significant impact at the box office. Previously, SRK revealed that the highly awaited trailer will be launched on August 31 as part of a grand event at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

