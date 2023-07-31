Jawan song Zinda Banda OUT: Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out in peppy track with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani

The team of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is finally ready to kick-start the promotions at a grand scale. The fans have been eagerly waiting for any update about the film since the Jawan Prevue was unveiled. The first look of Shah Rukh Khan in a power-packed avatar had taken the internet by storm and his bald dance clip sparked a meme-fest on Twitter. Now, in the next promotional unit from Jawan, the first track from the music album has been released.

Shah Rukh Khan launches first song ‘Zinda Banda’ from Jawan

On Monday, July 31, actor Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of Jawan released the first song from the much-awaited film Jawan on social media platforms. The track has been released in three different languages. It is titled ‘Zinda Banda’ in Hindi, ‘Vandha Edam’ in Tamil & ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’ in Telugu. The song has been composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics of the song. The song is an electrifying dance number which has been choregraphed by Shobi Paulraj. Shah Rukh Khan showcases his energetic moves accompanied by over a thousand female dancers and actresses Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

In a statement, music director Anirudh talked about the new track and said, “Zinda Banda holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom. Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It’s been a challenging and a creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of 'Jawan' as much as I enjoyed creating it."

Fan reactions to new song of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan

As soon as the song was released, the fans flooded the comments section and showered it with appreciation. They have loved the visuals along with the powerful dance moves of SRK. One fan said, "Anirudh's music & Shahrukh's swag are that things you can't ignore it..Literally GOOSEBUMPS GURANTED," while another person said, "All can be changed but the charm and romance of SRK will remain forever." A comment read, "Pure Goosebumps watching SRK dance his heart out. Long live the King."

Jawan stars an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone. It is helmed by filmmaker Atlee. The film will hit the big screens on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The trailer of the film is highly awaited.

